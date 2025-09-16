Gridlock alert: UN General Assembly starts next week. Here’s how to commute in the midst of heavy traffic

Driving into Manhattan next week will be no joyride. The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will take place between Monday, Sept. 22, through Friday, Sept. 26, resulting in multiple street closures, congestion and reroutes, creating bumper-to-bumper traffic in Midtown and nearby areas.

Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across Manhattan for the duration of next week, with many centered around the UN’s headquarters along First Avenue between 34th and 63rd Streets. Parts of the FDR Drive near the UN will likely be closed.

Other streets in the area may also shut down at any point, as diplomats, ambassadors and heads of state traverse the city throughout the session.

Despite congestion pricing, the streets will be packed with vehicles during UNGA, officials from the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) said. The agency strongly encourages New Yorkers and visitors to use non-driving modes of transportation, especially during UNGA. New Yorkers can choose from a variety of available transportation options, including regional rail lines, the 24/7 subway and bus system, ferries, cycling and walking

“We are seeing the success of congestion pricing in its first year as few vehicles enter the city’s urban core, making it especially important to stick with transit during gridlock alert days,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “New York City welcomes the UN General Assembly once again this year, but New Yorkers and visitors alike should do their part in minimizing congestion and seeking non-driving modes of transportation.”

In previous years, the MTA reminded commuters that Midtown buses typically experience delays and service changes, making the subway system the best way to get around the city during UNGA.

With no Long Island Rail Road strike in the foreseeable future, the commuter rail line, along with Metro-North Railroad, are additional options for those traveling to and from Manhattan.

UN General Assembly street closures

These are the likely street closures, based on the NYPD’s discretion, during UNGA:

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street

Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue

8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street

6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street

5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street

Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street

Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 45th Street

Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

In addition to next week, the DOT announced a list of other gridlock alert days in 2025, including:

Wednesday, November 19

Thursday, November 20

Tuesday, November 25

Wednesday, December 3

Thursday, December 4

Friday, December 5

Monday, December 8

Tuesday, December 9

Wednesday, December 10

Thursday, December 11

Friday, December 12

Monday, December 15

Tuesday, December 16

Wednesday, December 17

Thursday, December 18

More information is available at nyc.gov/gridlockalert.