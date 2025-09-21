UN General Assembly: NYPD surging cops into transit ahead of worldwide summit, but asks riders to keep eye out for threats

The NYPD say they are ready for anything as they prepare to secure the transit ahead of the United Nations General Assembly this week but say they are urging New Yorkers to keep their eyes peeled for any threats.

Police officials say they are expecting a surge in gridlock, and in turn subway ridership, throughout Manhattan over the coming week. Roads are expected to be closed, and traffic is expected to be slowed as world leaders, including President Donald Trump, are expected to descend on the Big Apple.

With the increase in commuters surrounding such a high-profile event, cops are asking the public to be mindful of their surroundings and immediately contact the NYPD if they see something suspicious.

“I wouldn’t say it’s better to be safe than sorry, it’s better to be safe,” NYPD Chief of Transit Joseph Gulotta told amNewYork. “What I’ve learned in my time in this spot is that with our ridership, they know when something’s not right. They know when something’s amiss.”

Standing inside the NYPD Transit Bureau’s Downtown Brooklyn headquarters, pouring over maps of the subway system while briefing the cops under his command, Gulotta said that he will be surging officers underground from canine patrols to plain-clothed officers to deal with any potential threat.

“Transit is very interesting; it is a different place. Our officers receive special training. We have special tools, even our canine units, they’re trained differently,” Gulotta said. “They’re out there, they know exactly what they need to do, and we have the right tools for them if they do need them. But like I said, transit officers will be out there in uniform as well, in plain clothes. There’ll be officers you see, there’ll be offices you do not see that are out there, and we’re going to make sure we’re riding the trains.”

Some of those tools include infrared devices and radiation detectors. Transit cops will even have access to special power-breaching tools that can be used to access train cars, metal gates, and even walls in the event of a major emergency or a barricaded suspect.

Gulotta noted that police have access to surveillance video above and below ground from the Brooklyn command center that allows them to see exactly what is taking place in real time and respond accordingly.

The transit chief also claims that the NYPD will work with the MTA to quickly access the trains.

“We work very closely with the MTA, which is important, and we have a liaison at rail control, which controls all the operations of the trains. So, if anything happens, we know how to shut off power, restore power, bypass locations. We have special tools that when we go into the tunnels, we know it’s dark. We can see it, which allows us to see images. So there are a lot of specialized tools that go into this, and there is a lot of work that we do very closely with the MTA. It’s a marriage,” Gulotta said.

Even with all the technology and tools, Gulotta underscored the importance of ensuring riders work with cops, stating that the public should find a cop if they see anything that does not seem right.

“If you see something suspicious, call it in. Grab a police officer on the platform or up at that turnstile. Grab one of our canine offices and just let us know, we’ll take a look at it,” Gulotta said.