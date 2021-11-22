Unilever’s Love Beauty and Planet to host NYC holiday pop-up on Black Friday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Unilever’s Love Beauty and Planet is hosting a New York City holiday pop-up on Black Friday to encourage consumers to complete their holiday shopping before Dec. 4.

If you would like to join the holiday pop-up, it will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southeast corner of Broadway and Spring Street in SoHo, New York City.

Brand Love Beauty and Planet believes that small acts of love can grow into a big difference on our planet. Joined with Dr. Josué C. Velázquez Martínez, Director of the Sustainable Logistics Initiative at MIT determined that in 2021 they expect 15% growth of rushing shipping will lead to tons of carbon emissions. Averagely rush shipping produces around 40% more carbon emissions than ground shipping. They encourage people to finish their holiday shopping before the 4th of December which will help to save up to 2.4M tons of carbon emissions.

In order to help, for every use of the #PlanItForThePlanet hashtag on social media until December 4th, Love Beauty and Planet will donate $19.99 up to 150K to the National Forest Foundation’s reforestation efforts, to encourage shoppers to take action.