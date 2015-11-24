‘Union of White NYU Students’ Facebook page not affiliated with NYU, school says

NYU said it has reported the page to Facebook.

New York University has spoken out against a “Union of White NYU Students” Facebook page, which NYU says is not affiliated with the school.

“These kinds of pages have cropped up at a number of universities that have sought to have a real dialogue about race and inclusion,” NYU said on its Facebook page. “There is no such organization as this at NYU. We call on all parties to contribute thoughtfully and respectfully to the discourse on race and to reject efforts to derail or distort the conversation.”

