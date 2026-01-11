Union Square rally draws support for trans youth as Supreme Court weighs sports bans

The rain and chilly temperatures did not deter hundreds of people from gathering in Union Square on Jan. 10 in a resounding show of support for trans youth in New York City and across the country just three days before the US Supreme Court was set to hear two pivotal cases challenging state laws that ban trans girls and women from participating in sports.

“I want people to know that trans kids are just kids, we just want to live normal lives and be accepted,” said Bea, a student, speaking at the “Together we Win” rally. “We don’t need to be debated, we need to be cared for.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the cases West Virginia v BPJ — challenging a state law requiring schools to separate students on the basis of so-called “biological” sex, which was passed in 2021 and struck down in 2024 — and Little v Hecox — which challenges the country’s first ban on trans girls and women for participating in sports under any circumstances, and was signed into law in Idaho in 2020 but blocked by a lower court in August 2023.

The outcome of the cases will likely determine whether states can categorically bar trans girls and women from participating on women’s sports teams, and could more broadly enable further marginalization of the trans community.

While trans rights are under attack nationally, “New York will always hold the line, and will continue to be the beacon of both dignity and respect that trans people deserve,” affirmed Kei Williams, executive director the NEW Pride Agenda, which organized the rally along with PFLAG NYC, Trans formative Schools and ACT UP, with support from dozens of other organizations.

“Say it loud, say it clear, trans youth are welcome here!” chanted the crowd throughout the afternoon.

Elected officials also pledged their unconditional support to trans youth in New York.

“The full force of my office stands with the trans community now and forever,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James, denouncing that “right now across our nation we are seeing a coordinated attempt to erase and silence the transgender community.”

“New York City will always support trans youth,” said out queer City Council Member Tiffany Cabán. “Transgender lives are not up for debate. Transgender existence is not up for debate.”

This isn’t the first time New Yorkers turned out strong in the face of relentless attacks against the trans community. Last year on Feb. 8 thousands of trans advocates and allies gathered in the same place to stand up against the Trump administration’s attacks, including the president’s attempt to ban gender-affirming care for individuals under the age of 19.

The rally provided a moment for trans children and youth to make their own voices heard at a time when they are often silenced while simultaneously being incessantly discussed by lawmakers.

“I came out as a trans girl two years ago, approximately, but I have always been a girl since the day I was born,” explained Valerie, an eighth grader, who described the challenges she faced adjusting to middle school.

“I want people — more people — to voice their support and stand up and stand together with us, so that me and my friends can just be kids and have a happy life,” Valerie said.

“We’ve been told that we’re not real, that we’re bad,” said Simon, a non-binary and trans 12-year-old, who explained, “If I tell someone my pronouns, it means I know you care about me, and I trust you.”

“We will stand together, we will win,” Simon emphasized.

“It’s been a terrifying year for particularly trans youth, whose healthcare is under serious threat, and for all gender non-conforming kids who are being subject to erasure by our president, our federal government,” Stacey McMath, the mother of a trans and nonbinary 12-year-old, told Gay City News.

“It’s like every day brings yet another completely unfathomable development in the life of our country,” McMath said, referring to the Supreme Court cases. “I would like to be hopeful about justice for trans youth, but it’s hard. It’s really, really hard to be hopeful.”

Across the US in 2025, legislators considered 1,020 anti-trans bills, 125 of which were passed into law, both record high numbers, according to the independent research organization Trans Legislation Tracker.

“The amount of chronic stress that we live with is out of control,” another parent of a trans child, who requested to be identified by their initials T.C., told Gay City News. “They are being scapegoated, and our children are losing their rights, losing everything that’s promised to them in this country.”

Striking a more positive note, they added, “It always feels amazing to come out here and be surrounded by people who not only love my child, but will fight for my child.”

Speaking from his own lived experience, Chris Mosier, the first trans athlete on Team USA, spoke about the importance of sports in his own journey.

“Some people say it’s just sports, but sports saved my life,” Mosier said. “They gave me confidence. They gave me community and a purpose. They helped me feel at home in my body. But right now, [across] our country, young trans and non-binary kids do not have that chance.”

Most of the crowd watching the rally, made up of queer and trans people and allies, stayed through its entire duration, holding up light blue and pink signs and umbrellas.

Among them were Sage and Alex, who held up a hand-painted sign reading “We were trans kids and we’re still trans,” which they made for the occasion.

“I was a trans kid who played sports, and I stopped partially because I was coming out as trans,” Alex said.

Sage said they felt “powerful” seeing the community’s show of support, but in the future they’re hoping to see even more.

“Queer and trans people have already stood up for each other, but we need our cisgendered allies, and I don’t feel like we have enough of that support,” they said.

Naim, who is almost 13 years old, gave the rally’s closing words.

“It’s hard enough when you’re figuring out that your body doesn’t match who you know yourself to be. It’s hard enough to have to constantly educate people as though trans and non-binary people haven’t existed for all of eternity,” they said. “But on top of it all, for your government to come after you … now that’s over the top.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as Naim recited the song “Golden” from the 2025 movie KPop Demon Hunters: “I’m done hidin’, now I’m shinin’ like I’m born to be.”

“We dreamin’ hard, we came so far, now I believe … We’re goin’ up, up, up, it’s our moment,” the crowd sang in unison.

See some more photos below: