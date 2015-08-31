Man arrested in North Carolina, will be charged with fatally shooting Brooklyn cab driver: officials

It was not immediately clear when the suspect would be brought back to New York.

A man accused of fatally shooting a Brooklyn livery cab driver in June was picked up in North Carolina over the weekend and will be extradited to New York, officials said.

The suspect, Unique Gray, was arrested in Greenville, about an hour east of Raleigh, on Sunday, said a law enforcement official. He was stopped on a parole violation and was expected to be charged with the murder of 35-year-old Naji Fawaz, a cabdriver who was killed during a botched robbery in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 12:21 a.m. on June 29, a second official said.

The NYPD named Gray as a suspect in July.

While officials believe Gray, 23, was the one who shot Fawaz multiple times in the neck and torso, another man, Tyrell Gardenhire, 24, was charged as an accomplice. Gardenhire was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, according to court records.

After Gardenhire was arrested, he told investigators that Gray was the actual shooter, the law enforcement official said. Fawaz was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

