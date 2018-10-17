Not the bed-and-breakfast type? Consider one of these vacation rentals for a unique fall getaway (all are on Airbnb):

Yurt in Accord, New York

Horses, chickens, bunnies, oh my. Run into these animals and a few more furry friends when you stay in this circular yurt on a 27-acre farm just about two hours north of the city. It's outfitted with a bedroom, loft and hot tub to soak away any cool nights.

Glass tiny house in Marlboro, New York

Think big — big windows, that is — in this tiny house that’s off the grid (except Wi-Fi, of course). Parked on a 30-acre farm about 90 minutes north of the city (or a 20-minute cab ride from the Beacon train station), the cozy, 180-square-foot home offers views of the surrounding vineyards and apple orchards from its giant picture windows.

Barn in Kerhonkson, New York

Warm up by the stone fireplace and settle in under the wood-paneled ceilings of this three-bedroom barn in the Catskills, about two hours from the city. There’s no Wi-Fi to be found, so you can truly unplug. But you can channel your inner nostalgia-loving child and make use of the VHS and record collections and original Atari console.

(Semi) private island in Norwalk, Connecticut

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city with the whole family in this four-bedroom, turn-of-the-century home. It's one of only three on an island off the Connecticut coast, about an hour from the city. Relax on the deck or stroll the small private beach for the ultimate getaway without leaving the tristate area.

House in the trees in Willow, New York

Cozy up by the fire and settle in for an evening watching the pond and surrounding trees at this modern, lofted, one-bedroom home, about 2½ hours outside the city. And if the night gets chilly, soak in the hot tub heated by firewood.