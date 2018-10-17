News Unique vacation rentals: Catskills barn, house in the trees and more You bet there's a tiny house. This barn is about two hours from NYC, in upstate Kerhonkson. Photo Credit: Airbnb By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated October 17, 2018 2:32 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Not the bed-and-breakfast type? Consider one of these vacation rentals for a unique fall getaway (all are on Airbnb): Yurt in Accord, New YorkHorses, chickens, bunnies, oh my. Run into these animals and a few more furry friends when you stay in this circular yurt on a 27-acre farm just about two hours north of the city. It's outfitted with a bedroom, loft and hot tub to soak away any cool nights. Glass tiny house in Marlboro, New York Think big — big windows, that is — in this tiny house that’s off the grid (except Wi-Fi, of course). Parked on a 30-acre farm about 90 minutes north of the city (or a 20-minute cab ride from the Beacon train station), the cozy, 180-square-foot home offers views of the surrounding vineyards and apple orchards from its giant picture windows. Barn in Kerhonkson, New York Warm up by the stone fireplace and settle in under the wood-paneled ceilings of this three-bedroom barn in the Catskills, about two hours from the city. There’s no Wi-Fi to be found, so you can truly unplug. But you can channel your inner nostalgia-loving child and make use of the VHS and record collections and original Atari console. (Semi) private island in Norwalk, Connecticut Escape the hustle and bustle of the city with the whole family in this four-bedroom, turn-of-the-century home. It's one of only three on an island off the Connecticut coast, about an hour from the city. Relax on the deck or stroll the small private beach for the ultimate getaway without leaving the tristate area. House in the trees in Willow, New York Cozy up by the fire and settle in for an evening watching the pond and surrounding trees at this modern, lofted, one-bedroom home, about 2½ hours outside the city. And if the night gets chilly, soak in the hot tub heated by firewood. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.