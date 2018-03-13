Dog dies on United flight to LaGuardia after attendant insists it be placed in overhead bin

A family discovered a horrifying sight when their dog died after being placed in an overhead bin on a United Airlines flight from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to LaGuardia Airport, according to the airline and a passenger’s Facebook post.

The Frenchie boarded the 6:16 p.m. flight on Monday evening with its family, including two young children, according to a Facebook post by passenger June Lara.

He said the flight attendants “INSISTED” that the dog be placed in the overhead bin, which Lara said doesn’t have “any kind of airflow. They assured the safety of the family’s pet so wearily, the mother agreed.”

Lara wrote that the dog cried out during the flight, but when they landed in New York more than three hours later, “there was no sound” coming from the kennel.

“There was no movement as his family called his name,” he wrote. “I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy. I cried with them three minutes later as she sobbed over his lifeless body. My heart broke with theirs as I realized he was gone.”

Maggie Schmerin, a spokeswoman for United, said in an email that it was a “tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin.

“We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them,” she added. “We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again.”

She declined to answer whether anyone had been disciplined following the incident, but said the airline is “thoroughly investigating” and has been in touch with the dog’s family.