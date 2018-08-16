Window washers rescued from United Nations building in Manhattan, FDNY says

The workers were stuck outside of the 39th floor for about an hour, the FDNY said.

Two window washers got stuck on a scaffold at the top of the United Nations building on Thursday, the FDNY said.

First responders were called to 405 E. 42nd St., which houses the United Nations’ headquarters, just after 11:25 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

The workers were stuck at the top floor of the 39-floor building, per the spokesman.

They were rescued by FDNY members about an hour later, around 12:30 p.m., the fire department tweeted.

#FDNY confirms both workers have been removed from scaffold at 405 E 42 St Manhattan. Workers are inside and are being evaluated by FDNY members — FDNY (@FDNY) August 16, 2018

It wasn’t immediately clear how the workers got stuck.