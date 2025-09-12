Quantcast
News

PHOTOS: United Nations holds Day of Peace

The United Nations celebrated World Peace Day on Sept. 12.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The United Nations held its International Day of Peace on Friday morning, Sept. 12.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, and this year’s theme is “Act Now for World Peace.” As part of the ceremony, the group rang a bell made of 200 Japanese coins.  

“Around the world, lives are being ripped apart, childhoods extinguished, and basic human dignity discarded, amidst the cruelty and degradations of war,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. “Peace is the most important thing on Earth.”

UN Secretary-General António GuterresPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
UN Secretary-General António Guterres rings the bell.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“The purpose of this is to rid the world of violence and suffering,” said UN Secretary Melissa Flemming.

80th General Assembly President Annabel Baerack added at the ceremony, “Peace is a word many around the world take for granted.”

The General Assembly runs from Sept. 8 until Sept. 24. 

Annalena Baerbock President of the 80th General Assembly speaks at World Peace Day.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Annalena Baerbock President of the 80th General Assembly speaks at World Peace Day.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
World Peace Day at the United Nations.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Children play the violin at the UN Peace Day.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
UN Secretary Melissa Flemming.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
UN Secretary-General António GuterresPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell

