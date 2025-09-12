PHOTOS: United Nations holds Day of Peace

The United Nations held its International Day of Peace on Friday morning, Sept. 12.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, and this year’s theme is “Act Now for World Peace.” As part of the ceremony, the group rang a bell made of 200 Japanese coins.

“Around the world, lives are being ripped apart, childhoods extinguished, and basic human dignity discarded, amidst the cruelty and degradations of war,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. “Peace is the most important thing on Earth.”

“The purpose of this is to rid the world of violence and suffering,” said UN Secretary Melissa Flemming.

80th General Assembly President Annabel Baerack added at the ceremony, “Peace is a word many around the world take for granted.”

The General Assembly runs from Sept. 8 until Sept. 24.