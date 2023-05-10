Brute on Upper East Side beats up 6 train straphanger: cops

Police on the Upper East Side are looking for the subway brute who beat up a straphanger on board the 6 train earlier this month, the NYPD said.

According to police sources, the attack occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. on May 4 aboard a southbound 6 train as it was stopped in the Lexington Avenue and East 77th Street Station.

The incident unfolded, authorities said, when the perpetrator started a verbal argument with the victim, a 55-year-old man. Things quickly escalated when police said the suspect brutalized his victim with an unknown object, causing lacerations to the man’s left cheek.

The attacker fled the train and made his getaway on foot, law enforcement sources said.

The incident was reported to the 19th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4. EMS rushed the victim to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the attacker as a man with a dark complexion between the ages of 30 and 35, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.