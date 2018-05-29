A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead after a fire in his Upper West Side apartment Monday afternoon, police said.

The FDNY was called to a fifth-floor apartment on West 105th Street, near Columbus Avenue, at about 4:40 p.m. The fire was placed under control shortly after, at about 5:10 p.m., fire officials said.

Robert Gutierrez, who reportedly used a wheelchair, was found unconscious and removed from inside the apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene, they said.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The cause of the fire also was under investigation.