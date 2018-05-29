LATEST PAPER
Upper West Side fire leaves man dead, NYPD says

The man used a wheelchair, according to reports.

A man died after a fire in his Upper West Side apartment, police said. The 28-year-old used a wheelchair, according to reports. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead after a fire in his Upper West Side apartment Monday afternoon, police said.

The FDNY was called to a fifth-floor apartment on West 105th Street, near Columbus Avenue, at about 4:40 p.m. The fire was placed under control shortly after, at about 5:10 p.m., fire officials said.

Robert Gutierrez, who reportedly used a wheelchair, was found unconscious and removed from inside the apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene, they said.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The cause of the fire also was under investigation.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

