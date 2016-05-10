Upper West Side hit-and-run leaves several injured, NYPD says

A hit-and-run on the Upper West Side on Monday sent a cab crashing into a sidewalk food cart, injuring four people, including one seriously, officials said.
Police were looking for a black sedan that slammed into a yellow cab as it was picking up a fare near West 62nd Street and Broadway just after 4:30 p.m.
The cab then spun onto the sidewalk into a food cart, toppling it over and hitting at least four pedestrians.
A 39-year-old woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in critical condition with a severe laceration to her left arm, police said.
A 23-year-old man who suffered a broken nose and cuts to his right arm, and a 50-year-old man with a broken arm were taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, according to police.
The fourth victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center with bruising to his right arm, the NYPD said.
On Tuesday, police released a photo of the car wanted in connection with the crash. Police said they are looking for a black 1999 Honda Accord with the Pennsylvania license plate number KCN-0713.