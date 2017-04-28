Upper West Side man stabbed to death outside restaurant, NYPD says

The victim lived about eight blocks from where he was found, police said.

A man was found with multiple stab wounds outside an Upper West Side restaurant Thursday night, April 27, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an Upper West Side restaurant Thursday night, police said.

Special Anthony Stewart was found with at least two stab wounds to the torso at about 11 p.m. outside La Nueva Victoria at 2536 Broadway, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stewart lived about eight blocks from where he was found, police said.

Tony, a manager at the Manhattan Diner, two doors down from La Nueva Victoria, wasn’t working when Stewart was stabbed, but said this type of crime doesn’t happen often in the area.

“For years now, I didn’t see anything like that,” he said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.