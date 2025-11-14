US Open operator sues New York City government over planned Queens casino

A rendering of how Willets Point will look, with the new NYCFC stadium in the foreground and Citi Field and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the background.

The operator for the U.S. Open at its facilities in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is calling a fault on Mayor Eric Adams’ administration over its handling of the construction of a new casino next to Citi Field.

This week, the United States Tennis Association National Tennis Center filed a lawsuit against the city in Manhattan Supreme Court asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the construction of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen’s planned Metropolitan Park casino, which is being developed in partnership with Hard Rock Entertainment.

The association alleges that the city has already shown unwillingness to follow the letter of the organization’s 99-year lease for the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center by allowing the New York Mets to play home games during the 23 days of the U.S. Open, in violation of a “superiority clause” in the agreement that restricts competing events and gives the association control over concessions and parking at the site during the tournament.

The city has failed to provide assurances that the superiority clause will be included in a binding agreement between City Hall and Queens Future, a Cohen-controlled LLC formed to develop Metropolitan Park.

“The threat of serious damage to the US Open and the NTC is now both real and potentially disastrous,” the association’s lawsuit reads.

Lisa Zornberg, Robert Anello, Jared Rosenfeld and Elena Syman of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello appear on the brief for the association.

A City Hall spokesperson told amNewYork Law that officials are reviewing the lawsuit.

According to Crain’s New York, the lawsuit was filed just days before the five-member New York State Gaming Commission, which has final approval over granting a casino license for the project, will tour the site.