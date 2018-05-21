This summer you might be able to smell when your mail has arrived.

The U.S. Postal Service will issue scratch-and-sniff stamps for the first time ever on June 20, according to their website. The Frozen Treats Forever stamps feature watercolor illustrations of a variety of fruity popsicles which, presumably, will smell fruity upon scratching (a representative said the secret scent will not be revealed until June 20).

“In recent years, frozen treats containing fresh fruit . . . have become more common. In addition flavors such as chocolate, root beer and cola are also popular,” USPS said in a statement.

The olfactory-oriented ornaments were designed by artist Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, California, and can be preordered online at store.usps.com ahead of their official day-of unveiling in Austin, Texas.