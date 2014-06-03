V. Stiviano’s lawyer says she was assaulted outside NYC club

Her lawyer says she was attacked and called a racial slur.

UPDATE: A man has reportedly turned himself in in connection to the alleged assault of V. Stiviano, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man is in custody in relation to an incident at the Ganesvoort Hotel, but would not say if Stiviano was the victim.

V. Stiviano’s lawyer said she had been assaulted outside the Gansevoort Hotel on Sunday night.

Stiviano is at the center of the controversy involving Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling, who allegedly went on a racist rant to Stiviano about pictures on her Instagram account. Her lawyer, Mac Nehorary told NBC News that two men “punched [Stiviano] on the right side of her face several times.”

According to RadarOnline, which first reported the assault, the two white men yelled racial slurs at Stiviano during the alleged attack.

At the time, Nehorary told RadarOnline Stiviano had not filed a report yet.

Police said Monday they responded to an assault call Sunday night at the location, but they determined that an intoxicated man had fallen and injured himself. The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center and no criminal complaint was filed at the time, police said.

Stiviano is in New York for an appearance on “Anderson Cooper 360.”