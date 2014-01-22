Van Bramer chosen to be Council’s majority leader

City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer will be the representative of the Democrats at City Hall.City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito chose …

City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer will be the representative of the Democrats at City Hall.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito chose the Sunnyside representative to be the majority leader Wednesday during the council’s meeting where committee memberships were doled out. Van Bramer, 44, said he was honored to be second in command on the council.

“It has always been my goal to play a meaningful leadership role in this new, Progressive Council,” he said in a statement.

The councilman was first elected in 2009 and is the chair of the committee on cultural affairs, libraries and intergroup relations. Staten Island Councilman Vincent Ignizio will serve as the minority leader.