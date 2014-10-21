Van Cortlandt Park to receive three more Eastern Grey squirrels

Zeus, Aprhodite and Paris will be the newest residents of the Boogie Down.

A file photo of an Eastern Grey squirrel. Photo Credit: speedyromeo.tumblr.com

Furry Greek gods are being unleashed upon the Bronx.

Three rescued Eastern Grey squirrels — named Zeus, Aprhodite and Paris — will be released into Van Cortlandt Nature Center Garden in the Bronx. The event, which was planned for Wednesday, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Zeus, who was found with a broken leg and has since recovered from surgery to repair it, will be released with Aphrodite and Paris, who were each rescued when they were about 6 weeks old and raised and rehabbed by Urban Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitation, said a Parks spokeswoman who did not have additional details.

The animals will be released by NYC Parks’ Urban Park Rangers, staff from the Urban Utopia and 28 students in the Ranger Conservation Corps.

The Ranger Conservation Corps is an urban environmental internship for high school students, which allows them to earn community service hours while working to restore the environments of NYC parks.

The student rangers, who attend Marble Hill High School for International Studies, will learn what it takes to “rehab” injured and abandoned animals and observe the squirrels’ return to the wild.

The three rescued squirrels have been socialized together and will be observed after their return to the “wilds” of Van Cortlandt Park, said a parks spokeswoman.