Driver tried to run from scene of deadly Brooklyn crash, NYPD says

Leonel Ortega-Flores was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and not having a license.

A Staten Island man was fatally struck by a driver in South Slope, Brooklyn on Saturday night, police said.

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
A 32-year-old man was killed in South Slope Saturday night when the driver of a van mounted a sidewalk and mowed him down before trying to run from the scene, police said.

The victim, Staten Island resident Jose Cardoso, was on 21st Street, near Fourth Avenue, just after 8 p.m. when the 2004 GMC van hit him from behind, pinning him between a building and the vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the van, Leonel Ortega-Flores, 35, allegedly lost control while trying to park and mounted the sidewalk. Police said he then got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but he was taken into custody and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and not having a license — a violation.

Cardoso was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

