Vandal charged with breaking Brooklyn church’s angel statues 

Andrew Oshesky urinated on the statues at Our Lady of Consolation church, police said.

A man was charged on Monday in connection with the desecration of angel statues at a Williamsburg church, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

Andrew Oshesky is accused of urinating on the pair of statues outside of Our Lady of Consolation Roman Catholic Church on Metropolitan Avenue before knocking them over, according to police.

The incident happened on Dec. 2 around 4 a.m. and was caught on surveillance video, police said.

Oshesky was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime, according to Shea.

"NYC has no place for hate," he added.