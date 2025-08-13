Vernikov eyes re-election in District 48 after sweeping primary win

In one of the most heated and polarizing Republican primaries in recent Brooklyn history, Council Member Inna Vernikov emerged as the clear and commanding victor in Council District 48, defeating former Council Member Ari Kagan by a decisive 32% margin.

The campaign left the southern Brooklyn GOP visibly fractured and strained with voters, party officials and community leaders taking sides — or remaining conspicuously silent.

Kagan, who previously lost a re-election bid in the redrawn 47th Council District to Democrat Justin Brannan, entered the CD48 primary expecting Vernikov to vacate her seat to pursue a rumored state Senate run. When that didn’t materialize and she stayed in the race, Kagan forged ahead — backed by Assembly Members Alec Brook-Krasny and Michael Novakhov, as well as former state Sen. Marty Golden.

Some questioned the wisdom of challenging a sitting Republican incumbent.

But Novakhov, who represents the overlapping Assembly District 45, said he sought a more cooperative council partner and claimed Vernikov had rejected his overtures.

He publicly criticized Vernikov during a campaign marked by high tensions, with social media commentary blurring the lines between candidate and surrogate. At times, it was unclear whether Vernikov was running against Kagan or Novakhov, according to some observers.

After the primary, Novakhov extended congratulations to Vernikov and proposed working together to confront what he called a new threat to the city: the rise of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani as a frontrunner for mayor.

In an exclusive post-primary interview, Vernikov reflected on the campaign, her priorities for the district — which includes parts of Gravesend, Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Midwood, Gravesend, Madison, Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach, and Gerritsen Beach — and her broader vision for the city.

“I am so grateful to the Republican voters of the 48th City Council District for seeing through all of the terrible lies and propaganda that were spread about me and choosing to vote for me based on my record,” she said. “I don’t take the trust that my constituents placed in me lightly. It’s my priority to continue serving our community by both improving quality of life on our neighborhood streets and being a strong common-sense voice in City Hall.”

“We are number one in New York City for constituent services — having closed 10,000 cases,” she added.

Asked if she would do anything differently in a new term, Vernikov was blunt.

“Different, no,” she said, adding that she will “ramp up” efforts to push back against the “radical left.”

“I will continue to be a loud voice for common sense and a thorn in the side of every person who seeks to destroy this city and make it unlivable for the law-abiding citizens who are simply seeking to make an honest living and are taxed, fined and penalized at every turn.”

On the major issues facing her district, Vernikov listed public safety, the impact of the migrant crisis, quality of life concerns such as cleanliness, and preserving the neighborhood’s character.

“My staff and I maintain a great relationship with the NYPD, DSNY and all city agencies to help address pressing issues as quickly as possible,” she said. “To protect the character of our communities, I have been loudly advocating against the construction of the Coney Island casino, which would undoubtedly negatively affect the residents of our district.”

Looking at broader citywide concerns, Vernikov continued: “Crime, the migrant crisis and rampant antisemitism. I am a very vocal advocate for solving all of these issues. Unlike many of the radicals in the Council, I’m a staunch advocate for the NYPD and the rule of law.”

She credited President Donald Trump with helping improve the migrant crisis, but blamed New York City’s sanctuary policies for worsening local conditions and creating an “unacceptable drain on taxpayer resources.”

“In regard to antisemitism, I refuse to rest until Jews finally feel safe on our streets, in our schools and on college campuses,” she said.

Vernikov said she is very concerned about Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic mayoral primary.

“A Mayor Mamdani would be the worst possible scenario for this city,” she said. “I grew up under communism. I know what ‘government-run grocery stores’ and other utopian-sounding policies lead to: bread lines, desolation, no choice and no opportunity.”

“Mamdani calling his communist ideas ‘democratic socialism’ does not change the Marxist values that exist at the core of his policy platform,” she added. “This is a very, very dangerous man with a very dangerous agenda for our city. Don’t be fooled by the charm!”

In the wake of the election, some party leaders and community voices have called for healing and unity — particularly to confront the rise of far-left influence citywide. Whether that will come to fruition is unclear.

“I am always willing to work with anyone trying to do what’s best for my constituents and this city — but not those who only look to serve their own interests,” she said. “Unfortunately, we all saw the very ugly side of the Brooklyn GOP in this election, and they made it clear that they consider themselves an insular boys’ club, and anyone who doesn’t toe the line is not invited.”

“Somehow, they cannot do the bare minimum of getting their own leader elected by the Republican electorate,” she continued, referencing Brooklyn GOP Chair Richie Barsamian, who lost the Republican primary in District 47 to George Sarantopoulos by just 16 votes.

The race was marred by allegations of voter fraud —including dead voters casting ballots and 22 suspicious ballots found in a BOE facility — that have since been referred to the Brooklyn District Attorney for investigation.

Despite the controversy, Barsamian’s defeat was certified by the Board of Elections. On the night before Election Day, Vernikov revoked her endorsement of Barsamian, signaling a clear break with the party’s leadership.

“It seems that the Brooklyn GOP needs a serious shake-up and to be seriously cleaned up if they hope to stand a chance in the face of the challenges that are ahead,” she said.

Despite the intraparty rifts, Vernikov has continued to focus on the basics of constituent service. Her office recently secured funding for neighborhood beautification, a new stop sign at Avenue W and East 27th Street, and repaired a public water fountain in Manhattan Beach within 48 hours. She also helped secure the reopening of Kingsborough Beach and has remained vocal in her opposition to the Coney Island casino, voting against the demapping of land intended for the project.

“We’ve also brought in millions of dollars in funding for projects around the district and helped bring several critical budget items that will impact our district,” she said.

Vernikov will now face Democratic nominee Anzhela Pinkhasov, founder of the consulting group APOC, in the Nov. 4 general election.