What to know about this year’s Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, New York City will celebrate those who served in our country’s armed forces during the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Now in its 106th year, the parade will take over Fifth Avenue, featuring participants from every service branch of the military and including thousands of veterans, military members, service organizations, and youth cadets, as well as marching bands, floats, motorcycles, and vintage vehicles. The parade is hosted by the United War Veterans Council.

This year’s parade will also mark the 250-year anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War, which led to the establishment of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Navy.

Here’s what you need to know before you head to the parade:

Where is the parade?

The parade will follow Fifth Avenue, starting at 26th Street and finishing at 45th Street.

When does it start?

The parade will step off at 12:30 p.m. and will last until 3:30 p.m.

Who are the Grand Marshals?

This year, the Veterans Day Parade has three Grand Marshals: former Army SSG and Medal of Honor recipient Clinton Romesha; Marine Corps veteran and U.S.VETS senior advisor working to end veteran homelessness Stephen Peck; and NASA Astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Captain Sunita “Suni” Williams.

Is anything happening before the parade?

Yes! At 8:30 a.m., there will be an Honor Ruck at 7 Hudson Square, and at 10:55 a.m. there will be a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Madison Square Park (Fifth Avenue between East 23rd and 24th Streets).

Where can I watch?

Spectators are welcome to watch along the parade route on the day of the event. If you’d like to watch it from home, it will air on WABC and stream online via WABC or Military.com.

For more information, visit www.uwvc.org/parade.