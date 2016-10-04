Vice presidential debate drinking game: Watch Mike Pence, Tim Kaine face off

Try to make the VP debate more entertaining.

Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine will face off in the only vice presidential debate on Tuesday at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

We all know it won’t be as entertaining as the presidential debates, but you can make it a little more fun to watch with this drinking game:

-When Pence describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order,” drink.

-When Kaine randomly says a word in Spanish, drink.

-If Pence mentions his former radio show, “The Mike Pence Show,” drink.

-When Kaine says something that sounds like something your dad would say, drink.

-If you start to fall asleep, drink some coffee.

-If Pence diverts a question about how he initially supported Ted Cruz over Donald Trump, drink.

-If Kaine diverts a question about how he said former President Bill Clinton should resign, drink.

-When you start to wish you were watching Joe Biden and Paul Ryan debate, drink.

-If Kaine does an impression of Trump like he did in his DNC speech in July, drink.

-When you think you’re seeing double, it’s time to go to sleep.