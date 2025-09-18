Video | First-time home buyers Workshop

On Tuesday, September 16, Schneps Media hosted a free virtual “First-Time Home buyers” seminar that provided guidance on what it takes to purchase a first home and make sure that you are ready to own one.

This informative event was held on zoom, featuring experts from Municipal Credit Union who answered fundamental questions like “How do I know if I’m ready to be a homeowner? and “What should I consider before buying?”. Speakers Walter Skowronski, Adam Gonda and Debra Sinodinos offered terms you should know before buying a home, factors if you are ready to own a home and steps in how to get your first home. The event concluded with a series of Q&A for the participants.

Participants concluded the session with stronger tools to evaluate their finances and greater confidence in moving forward on the path of ownership. This workshop represented another Schneps Media initiative to help New Yorkers in life choice decisions.

For more information, check out their website https://www.nymcu.org/