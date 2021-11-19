Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper
Sponsored

Video | Pancreatic cancer: From screening to treatment

By
0
comments
Posted on

When was the last time you were screened for pancreatic cancer?

In the latest Schneps Media webinar, we are demystifying pancreatic cancer. Experts from NewYork-Presbyterian will discuss warning signs of pancreatic cancer, who is most at risk for developing it, and what are the current treatments available if diagnosed.

Speakers include Dr. John Chabot, Division Chief of GI/Endocrine Surgery, Columbia; Dr. Gulam Manji, Medical Oncologist Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Dr. David Horowitz, Radiation Oncologist, Columbia.

If you are interested in connecting with the experts from Columbia, please call (212) 305 9467.
 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC