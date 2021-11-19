Video | Pancreatic cancer: From screening to treatment

When was the last time you were screened for pancreatic cancer?

In the latest Schneps Media webinar, we are demystifying pancreatic cancer. Experts from NewYork-Presbyterian will discuss warning signs of pancreatic cancer, who is most at risk for developing it, and what are the current treatments available if diagnosed.

Speakers include Dr. John Chabot, Division Chief of GI/Endocrine Surgery, Columbia; Dr. Gulam Manji, Medical Oncologist Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Dr. David Horowitz, Radiation Oncologist, Columbia.

If you are interested in connecting with the experts from Columbia, please call (212) 305 9467.