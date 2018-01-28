Vigil held for Brooklyn teen killed while riding bike

“This was a senseless act that should not have happened,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said.

Family and friends held an emotional vigil in the rain Sunday in honor of the 13-year-old boy who was struck and killed riding his bike through a Brooklyn intersection Friday.

Kevin Flores was hit by an oil truck near the corner of Jefferson and Lewis avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Police said the driver of the truck, Philip Monfoletto, had previously been arrested three times for driving without a license.

Flores died from his injuries a short time after the accident.

“This was a senseless act that should not have happened and could have been prevented,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said at the vigil.

Family members wept and clutched a large, framed photo of Flores.

Adams said there should be tough penalties for both unlicensed drivers and owners of companies that knowingly allow drivers to operate vehicles without a license.

City Councilman Antonio Reynoso, who represents the Ridgewood neighborhood where Flores lived, said a bike lane would have saved the youngster’s life.

“(He) could have been on a bike lane safe coming from Bed Stuy to Ridgewood,” said Reynoso. “Instead he was riding next to trucks, buses and cars. A young man lost his life because we don’t have the infrastructure.”

Flores’ devastated mother, Margarita, said through a translator that she is seeking justice for her son and also asked for help from the community.