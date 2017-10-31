New Yorkers lined Sixth Avenue Tuesday evening, dressed as angels, devils, Vikings and unicorns, and adamant they would not live their lives in fear.

The annual Village Halloween Parade marched up the avenue as planned hours after a man drove a rented truck into a bike lane downtown, killing eight people and injuring at least 11 before police shot him.

“It does feel a little strange to be celebrating Halloween, but everything is so sad, we have to celebrate when we can,” said Williamsburg teacher Deirdre Keogh, 51.

“I’m not scared to be here right now. You just can’t live your life like that or you’d never leave the apartment.”

The NYPD typically steps up enforcement at parades and officials promised more security than normal on Tuesday. Officers stood in and around the West Fourth Street subway station, directing traffic in and out of entrances and creating a visible presence on the platform. Helicopters hovered overhead and metal barricades blocked the intersections.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo walked in the parade together. Costumes included a group of women dressed as Wonder Woman, who danced to drums, Scooby Doo, a couple mermaids and more.

The mood of the celebration, coming just after de Blasio and Cuomo urged New Yorkers to go about their normal lives in a news conference at One Police Plaza, was festive and defiant.

Brownsville resident Kat Gentner, 24, said the attack didn’t influence her decision to attend the celebration.

“It honestly didn’t affect my decision,” said Gentner, an actor. “I kind of feel that living in a large metropolitan area in volatile times, it’s just part of the everyday reality. I’m stubborn and refuse to be afraid.”

Nancy West, who lives in Kensington, said she was thinking about the attack, but she didn’t want to let it affect her decision making.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said. “I’m not afraid, but it makes you more cautious. It’s just sad.

“Just being in New York City, you’re always taught to be aware of your surroundings,” she added. “I just don’t walk around being afraid.”

Mohammed Akram, 27, who lives in Hell’s Kitchen, said he was leaving work as an electrician near the scene right after the attack occurred.

“It’s New York, something is always going to happen,” he said. “You still have to go out and try to enjoy your life. It doesn’t make me nervous to be out — it’s the world we live in. It’s not going to stop me from doing what I do and hanging out with friends.”

Harlem resident Carly Ferguson, 22, who just moved to the city, said she refused to be afraid.

“It’s a big city. Scary things happen every day no matter where you are,” said Ferguson, who dropped by the parade on her way home. “You can’t live your life in fear.”