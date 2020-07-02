Violent night in Brooklyn as two men killed in separate stabbing and shooting

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More violence rocked the streets of Brooklyn between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, leaving two men dead, police officials said.

The incidents are the latest in a spree of violence hitting the city since the beginning of the year.

Police identified one of the dead men as Terrence Bazile of East 91st Street. He was walked into Brookdale University Medical Center with a bullet wound to the hip at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning, and later died of his injuries, police said.

Officers from the 67th Precinct believe Bazile was shot in front of 623 East 96 St. in East Flatbush by an unknown assailant. Witnesses have not been cooperative with police at this time.

In a second deadly incident, a 39-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at about 10:20 p.m. on July 1 inside an apartment at 324 Bradford St. in East New York.

Police from the 75th Precinct found the victim inside the apartment after receiving a 911 call. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was dead on arrival.

It was unclear at this time who the assailant might have been, but investigators believe the attacker was known to the victim.

In a more bizarre incident, a man walking on Rogers Avenue near Winthrop Street, was attacked by a woman wearing a black dress and wielding a butcher knife at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Cops from the 71st Precinct and firefighters from the nearby firehouse found the victim on the ground with two stab wounds to his left arm. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

The victim told police he did not know the victim and believes she may have been mentally disturbed. Police are investigating the incident.

The suspect left a black protective mask as the only clue. Security video was being reviewed by police.

“The man was laying on the ground yelling call 911, this crazy woman just stabbed me.” said a construction worker who was at a job site near the incident. The identity of the victim was not given at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.