VIPs celebrate Greenwich House partnerships with Movement Speaks in Washington Square Park

Celebrating collaborations and partnerships Tuesday morning, Boro President Mark Levine, Council Member Erik Bottcher and Greenwich House CEO Darren Bloch, Parks and Washington Square Park Conservancy personnel joined Naomi Goldberg-Haas and her Movement Speaks ™ class at Garibaldi Plaza in the park.

Her class attracts a large loyal and engaged following every Tuesday at 9:30 am who dance and creatively move to an inspiring playlist after a series of warm up exercises.

Other Greenwich House free scheduled classes are Tai Chi on Fridays, 12-1 pm at Holley Plaza (west of the fountain), and painting from 1-2 pm at Holley Plaza. Greenwich House hopes to expand its programming in the park, particularly as weather warms up.