VIPs celebrate Greenwich House partnerships with Movement Speaks in Washington Square Park

By Tequila Minsky
Borough President Mark Levine and Council Member Erik Bottcher taking the movement class in WSP.
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

Celebrating collaborations and partnerships Tuesday morning, Boro President Mark Levine, Council Member Erik Bottcher and Greenwich House CEO Darren Bloch, Parks and Washington Square Park Conservancy personnel joined Naomi Goldberg-Haas and her Movement Speaks ™ class at Garibaldi Plaza in the park. 

Her class attracts a large loyal and engaged following every Tuesday at 9:30 am who dance and creatively move to an inspiring playlist after a series of warm up exercises. 

Other Greenwich House free scheduled classes are Tai Chi on Fridays, 12-1 pm at Holley Plaza (west of the fountain), and painting from 1-2 pm at Holley Plaza.  Greenwich House hopes to expand its programming in the park, particularly as weather warms up.  

The cult of exercise in the park. Boro President Mark Levine with Darren Bloch & Erik Bottcher and movement students in the Dance for a Variable Populaton class held on Tuesdays at 9:30 am in Washington Square Park.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Nothing beats exercise in the park in the morning. Darren Block, CEO Greenwich House (right) and Erik Bottcher, Council Member.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
In it together! Boro President Mark Levine, Greenwich House CEO Darrah Bloch, Movement Speaks ™ founder Naomi Goldberg-Haas, WSP Conservancy Sheryl Woodruff, Council Member Erik Bottcher. Celebrating collaborations and partnerships in Washington Square Park.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

