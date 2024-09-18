Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Most New Yorkers will agree that litter hurts their neighborhoods in so many ways, including being harmful to animals and simply being an eyesore on the street. But now, the city’s sanitation department, through its designated nonprofit organization, will clean up city streets with the help of some famous folks and New Yorkers during the 2nd annual Great Broadway Sweep in NYC next week.

The Sanitation Foundation, the official nonprofit of the NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY), will remove litter from the Broadways in each borough through a citywide effort to “promote cleanliness, environmental responsibility and waste reduction,” during Climate Week NYC and beyond, Sept. 21 – Oct. 6.

The program kicks off in Brooklyn on Saturday, Sept. 21, led by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress,Coco Jones. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Union Square, TV producer and personality Andy Cohen will join the effort.

“The Sanitation Foundation proudly supports both the NYC Department of Sanitation and our dedicated community volunteers in their mission to keep our city clean,” said Caryl Englander, Sanitation Foundation board chair. “However, this vital work could be significantly easier if all property owners fulfilled their legal obligation to maintain clean sidewalks, including 18 inches from the curb.”

Litter in NYC: polluting local waterways

NYC is riddled with litter and waste, despite its beautiful parks and natural areas, according to environmental research. A look at the numbers shows residents produce about 12,000 tons of waste every day, according to GrowNYC, a local sustainability group.

And, street litter can have detrimental effects on animals, especially aquatic wildlife. Rain water can push street litter into nearby storm drains, where it can then possibly make its way local waterways. Animals sometimes mistake trash pieces for food, resulting in poor health, sickness or death. Wildlife can also become entangled in certain types of trash.

Volunteers needed for the Great Broadway Sweep during Climate Week NYC

Volunteers are needed in each borough to pick up litter. All tools and necessary equipment will be provided, and every cleanup event features special guests, live music, activities and, of course, lots of environmental fun.

The NYC Great Broadway Sweep schedule is:

Sat., Sept. 21 – Williamsburg, Brooklyn; 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Tues., Sept. 24 – Union Square, Manhattan; 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Wed., Sept. 25 – Flatiron, Manhattan; 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 26 – Columbus Circle, Manhattan; 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28 – Marble Hill, Bronx; 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5 – Elmhurst, Queens; 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 6 – West Brighton, Staten Island; 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

The Union Square cleanup will focus on food waste and feature experts, tabling, demos, and giveaways to remind New Yorkers that the city’s mandatory composting program starts Oct. 6.

Volunteers should wear comfortable clothing that can get dirty and closed-toe shoes. Children are allowed to participate but must be accompanied by an adult.

Organizers said the inaugural Great Broadway sweep was successful and featured more than 500 volunteers who collected more than 2,500 pounds of litter across nine locations.

“Last year’s Great Broadway Sweep was a huge success for Manhattan, but we can’t stop there. There’s a Broadway in every borough, and they all deserve to sparkle,” DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “I urge all New Yorkers who care about a clean city to sign up to do their part.”

The Great Broadway Sweep is just one of many events and activities taking place during Climate Week NYC, one of the biggest environmental action efforts of the year.

For more information about the Great Broadway Sweep, including how to register to volunteer, visit sanitationfoundation.org.