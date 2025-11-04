VOTE TODAY! Polls are now open in pivotal NYC Mayor’s Race between Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa

New Yorkers cast their ballots in the 2025 NYC Mayor’s race at P.S. 333 on the Upper West Side on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.

The polls are now open this Election Day morning, Tuesday, in the 2025 NYC Mayor’s race between Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

In what looks to be the largest voter turnout in decades, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers are expected to visit the more than 14,000 polling places open today across the five boroughs and cast their votes in the mayoral race as well as separate contests for other citywide offices, as well as judgeships and several ballot questions impacting the City Charter.

More than 730,000 people took part in early voting in this race — a record for a non-presidential election year in New York City, and a reflection of the energy and attention the contest between Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa has drawn locally and nationally.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the NYC Board of Elections reported that 193,290 voters had checked in to their polling sites citywide on Election Day. That is equal to 26.4% of the total early voting turnout.

The strong turnout through three hours of voting Tuesday morning puts the city on pace to see nearly a million people show up at the polls Tuesday alone.

Polls will be open today until 9 p.m. Throughout the day, amNewYork reporters and photographers will be at polling sites across the city talking with voters about how they voted and why. Their reports will be posted here throughout the day Tuesday.

After the polls close tonight, amNewYork reporters will be at the Election Night parties for all three mayoral candidates and provide results on the big race as they come in.

To find your local polling place or for voting information, visit vote.nyc.

On the ground: Upper West Side

The Upper West Side’s P.S. 333 saw a steady stream of voters on their way to work Tuesday morning as the countdown began to the close of polls.

One Mamdani supporter, who identified himself to amNewYork as Tommy, said that though he does not expect to benefit from Mamdani’s affordability-centered policy proposals, he thinks they would be good for the city. He said he did not regard Sliwa as a “serious candidate” and said that there’s a “lot more baggage” with Cuomo than he would like in a mayor.

“Unfortunately, I think he’s just the best choice from the choices given,” said Tommy. “I do like some of his policies. I don’t agree with all of them, but that’s how elections kind of go.”

Leo Baez, voting on the Upper West Side, cast his ballot for Cuomo, citing concerns about Mamdani’s remarks about the NYPD.

“I don’t believe in ‘defund the police,’ I don’t believe in all the views from Mamdani,” Baez said. Mamdani has publicly disavowed his previous support for the “defund the police” movement in 2020.

Baez said he was excited about Cuomo’s plan to hire 5,000 new police officers and build half a million new units of affordable housing.

Other voters, like Ravi Brenner, said that though he was not overly enthusiastic about Mamdani, he voted for him as a “vote against Cuomo.”

“I wasn’t so comfortable voting for Cuomo, especially after he’s gotten, like, a lot of endorsements from Trump and Stephen Miller and all these people that I’m very scared of,” Brenner said. “I’ve lived in New York for a long time, so knowing some of Cuomo’s past history as governor, I wasn’t so comfortable with voting for him for mayor again.”

On Monday evening, Trump announced on Truth social that he wanted New Yorkers to vote for Cuomo instead of Mamdani, whom he again falsely labeled as a “communist.” Cuomo has publicly rejected Trump’s endorsement.

Like Tommy, Brenner said he was excited about Mamdani’s plan for free childcare, but worried that many of his proposals would be unrealistic.

Lauren Lukacek said she voted for Mamdani despite not knowing much about his candidacy. She said Mamdani’s ideas are “out there.” She said his plan for free buses seemed unrealistic and suggested instead that she would advocate for a means-tested subsidy or fare coverage for low-income New Yorkers, rather than a flat removal of the fare.