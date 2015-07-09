Wahl mobile barborshop coming to Times Sq.

Grooming products company Wahl is bringing a 30-foot mobile barbershop to explore America’s 10 “most facial hair friendly cities.” And on Friday, it’s NYC’s turn.

The bus will be parked in Times Square from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature barbers doling out free trims and advice to men sporting scruff.

The country’s “friendliest” cities were determined by analyzing the online presence of beard and mustache positivity in cities across the United States. Washington, D.C. ranked No. 1 and Indianapolis No. 10, with New York City placing eighth.

Facial hair is a growing trend, said Wahl senior product manager Jeff Bovee, and a look at America’s fuzz-friendliness proved it.

“People are really becoming aware of themselves, and the face they want to represent to the world,” he said.

And these cuts have a cause — for each guy who gets a trim, Wahl will donate $1 to ZERO, a nonprofit focused on fighting prostate cancer.

“Male-related charities rank the lowest among charities that are given to,” Bovee said. “Facial hair is a male thing and we thought, we want to focus on male charities.”

Reps will also be searching for the Wahl Man of New York, the city’s well-groomed face of facial hair, who will then compete for the title of Wahl Man of the Year.

“They really have to have a passion for their facial hair,” Bovee said. “And in that passion, really capture what we stand for and get that across to the whole country.”