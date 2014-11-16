Wai Kuen Kwok was pushed, then killed by D train police say

A Bronx man was killed when he was pushed off a platform and into an oncoming D train Sunday morning, according to police.

Wai Kuen Kwok, 61, was with his wife at the E. 167th Street station at Grand Concourse near his Findlay Avenue home when a man shoved him in front of a southbound D train at 8:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. He was declared dead at the station, an FDNY spokesman said. Kwok’s wife was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital for trauma, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The suspect is believed to have been a stranger to Kwok, though police continue to investigate the grisly death, the spokesman said.

The NYPD released video surveillance near the train station of a person of interest walking away from the train station, getting off a bus and walking into a store. He is dressed in a black jacket, dark colored jeans and white sneakers.