Walkability project discussed for Downtown Brooklyn

A project that aims to improve the walkability of Downtown Brooklyn is currently in talks: The Brooklyn Strand.

Included in the project would be a 21-acre greenspace linking the waterfront to Borough Hall.

“There are a series of parks and open spaces that are not connected and City Hall and the Department of Parks are reimagining that area,” Alan Washington, director of real estate and planning at the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, said.

According to the Mayor’s Office, when completed, the project will connect 21 acres of park and open space. The parks that would be affected include Columbus Park, Cadman Plaza Park and Walt Whitman Park.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio said his office is in discussions with stakeholders such as the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the Parks Department to develop the plan.

“It is a potentially exciting project because it’s a fair amount of open space and this chain could form a more pleasant way to get from DUMBO to Downtown Brooklyn,” said Robert Perris, district manager of Community Board 2.

He said CB2 and the Parks Department plan to hold a meeting in mid-November to further discuss its details and impact on the neighborhood.