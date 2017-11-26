N and R subway service was disrupted on Sunday morning after part of a station wall fell on the tracks, according to the MTA.

Around 5:30 a.m., a piece of the wall at the 86th Street station in Bay Ridge fell onto the track, MTA officials said. An R train entering the station hit the emergency break when it made contact with the crumbling wall, they said.

About 30 passengers were on the train but there were no injuries, the MTA said. They were taken off the train without incident, the agency said.

“We responded this morning to an incident involving debris from a wall becoming wedged between the rail and wheels of a southbound R train, no passengers were injured,” said MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein in a statement.

Crews were still on the scene into Sunday afternoon, cleaning up the debris and inspecting the station before reopening it to service.

So this just happened at 86th street on the R train #mta pic.twitter.com/0enlB9UayJ — Kevin (@HotPotKevin) November 26, 2017

Until then, there is R train shuttle service between 36th Street (Brooklyn) and 95th Street (Bay Ridge) in both directions.

Some southbound R trains are stopping on the D line from 36th Street to 9th Avenue. And some of them are ending at Whitehall Street-South Ferry.

Northbound N trains are stopping along the R line from DeKalb Avenue to Canal Street.