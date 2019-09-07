News Texas man attacked Wall Street's Charging Bull statue, NYPD says Views of the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl statues on Broadway in Lower Manhattan. NY, NY on April 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com September 7, 2019 9:08 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A Texas man was arrested after striking with a musical instrument Manhattan’s iconic “Charging Bull” statue with a musical instrument Saturday, the NYPD said. Tevon Varlack, 42, of Dallas, hit the bronze sculptor over the head “at least once” with “some type of musical instrument,” an NYPD spokesman said. The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. The statue’s head was “damaged,” the spokesman said. Varlack was charged with criminal mischief, weapons possession and disorderly conduct, police said. He remained in custody Saturday night, police said. By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.