LATEST PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
News

Texas man attacked Wall Street's Charging Bull statue, NYPD says

Views of the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl

Views of the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl statues on Broadway in Lower Manhattan. NY, NY on April 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Texas man was arrested after striking with a musical instrument Manhattan’s iconic “Charging Bull” statue with a musical instrument Saturday, the NYPD said.

Tevon Varlack, 42, of Dallas, hit the bronze sculptor over the head “at least once” with “some type of musical instrument,” an NYPD spokesman said. The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The statue’s head was “damaged,” the spokesman said.

Varlack was charged with criminal mischief, weapons possession and disorderly conduct, police said.

He remained in custody Saturday night, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Long Island Rail Road conductor Jerry Savino and LIRR crew discovers $9G on train, finds owner
City gets its first hate crime prevention official
Spectators and participants danced in a downpour at West Indian American Day Parade goes on despite rain
The West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Caribbean culture takes the spotlight at J'Ouvert, Carnival
Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned 86 on March 15, 7 fast facts about Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Hundreds of bicycle riders joined a caravan from Grieving New Yorkers ride and rally in memory of cyclist Jose Alzorriz