A Texas man was arrested after striking with a musical instrument Manhattan’s iconic “Charging Bull” statue with a musical instrument Saturday, the NYPD said.

Tevon Varlack, 42, of Dallas, hit the bronze sculptor over the head “at least once” with “some type of musical instrument,” an NYPD spokesman said. The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The statue’s head was “damaged,” the spokesman said.

Varlack was charged with criminal mischief, weapons possession and disorderly conduct, police said.

He remained in custody Saturday night, police said.