Wall Street firms are on track to post higher profits this year compared with 2016, which will boost the city and state economies, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Monday.

City residents make up 22 percent of the securities industry’s workforce in New York City, or about 39,000 people, DiNapoli said in a report and teleconference with reporters.

Industry employees in the city earned on average $375,300, including bonuses, in 2016. That’s down 19 percent from 2007 but still five times higher than average pay in the rest of the city’s private sector of $74,800 per person.

DiNapoli said the economies of New York City and New York State will likely benefit from higher tax collections and spending by people who work on Wall Street.

The combined profit of 130 firms studied by the comptroller’s office was $12.3 billion in the first six months of this year, up 21 percent from the first half of 2016.

DiNapoli predicted the firms’ profits would end the year higher for the second consecutive time. Profits had declined year-over-year in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

This year’s boost stems from firms making more money on stock trades, underwriting and wealth management as opposed to last year, when firms came out ahead by cutting costs and paying less in settlements tied to the 2007-08 financial crisis, according to the comptroller’s report.

The city’s securities industry employed 178,000 people last month, which is still down from the 2007 pre-Recession level. The industry has less than 5 percent of private-sector employment in the city but accounts for one fifth of total private-sector wages.

DiNapoli predicted the industry’s employee bonuses “could be higher than last year” because firms have set aside 4 percent more for them than in 2016. The average bonus last year was $138,210.

Bonuses are closely watched by state government because they translate into higher income tax collections, which help to fund the state and city budgets. They also spur spending on luxury items such as second homes in the Hamptons.