Watch: Four brazen thieves ransack high end fashion store in SoHo

The NYPD released video footage Thursday of four brazen thieves burglarizing a high-end fashion store in the SoHo section of Manhattan last week.

The thieves allegedly broke into a Givenchy store, located at 94 Greene St., at around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 by smashing the front door with a hammer—before taking $50,000 in merchandise.

The video shows the thieves ransacking the store, stuffing $2,000 handbags under their arms, and placing shoes and clothing in duffle bags.

The incident comes at a time when shoplifting continues to be a big problem in New York City, with Mayor Eric Adams saying earlier this week that it is causing chain stores to leave.

Adams made this statement in Albany Wednesday, while he was speaking in support of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to give judges more discretion in setting bail for repeat offenders.

“We’re losing chain stores that are closing down,” Adams reportedly said. “People who are being employed in those stores are losing their jobs.”

The police are asking the public for help in locating the perpetrators behind Saturday’s Givenchy burglary. They have released photos of all four suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to the burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).