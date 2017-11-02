A water main break flooded a Crown Heights street early Thursday morning, forcing dozens to evacuate, officials said.

Water was shooting into the air for more than three hours after the pipe broke at about 4:30 a.m. outside 1520 Pacific St., between Albany and Kingston avenues, the FDNY said. The water was shut off and the leak stopped shortly after 8 a.m., a spokesman said.

The flooding closed Pacific Street from Albany to Brooklyn avenues and Albany Avenue from Dean Street to Atlantic Avenue, the Office of Emergency Management said.

B15 and B43 buses were detoured in both directions and B65 buses were running with delays as a result, the MTA said.

Videos and photos posted to Twitter showed the water spraying several feet into the air.

The cause of the break was not immediately clear. The Department of Environmental Protection was investigating and would make repairs, a spokesman said.