‘We depend on you’: Brooklyn appeals court honors its court officers

The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, Second Department Presiding Justice Hector LaSalle said that recent events have emphasized the value of quality law enforcement at an annual public safety award ceremony to honor its court officers.

“When we see what is happening in Minnesota, I am reminded of the destabilizing and deleterious effect unprofessional law enforcement can have,” LaSalle said. “To our court officers across the Second Department, as you have done in the past and will continue to do in the future, you are a collective source of pride for me and my colleagues.”

At the event celebrating the dedication and professionalism of the department’s court officers, LaSalle and his colleagues presented public safety awards to Major Michael Vota of Supreme Court, Suffolk County; Lt. Tiffany Chambers of the Appellate Division, Second Department; and the Queens County Family Court Command.

The award that these officers were presented is named in honor of Justice Reinaldo E. Rivera, a former Associate Justice of the Second Department who was the first hispanic associate justice on the bench of the court. Second Department Associate Justice Cheryl Chambers and other judges who presented the awards, described how court safety has a variety of meanings — from comforting a juvenile in family court to maintaining the consistency that improves pride in the courts.

“Because of you, the rule of law governs our courtrooms. That role is essential at all times and especially when institutions are tested. We recognize you, we respect you, and we depend on you,” said Chambers.