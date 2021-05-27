WEBINAR: Start a career in human services field from paid intern to long-term employee

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Are you a young person 16-24 and have a High School Diploma and you’re debating about what to do next? Do you like working with people and helping others and want to get paid to learn about the Human Services field? Do you want to secure a rewarding job and build a lifelong professional network while meeting like-minded people who will encourage you to succeed and follow your passions? This webinar is for you!

Join Schenps Media to learn about AHRC NYC Advance and Earn program that offers 20 weeks (5 months) of unique learning experiences, 250 hours of paid internship in the field as a Direct Support Professional followed by assistance with employment in one of many leading non-profit agencies serving people with disabilities. Learn how to get certified by National Alliance of Direct Support Professional, develop an understanding of the field of disabilities, what it means to work with individuals with disabilities, how to be effective in the field, and much more in regards to the Direct Support Profession. Meet with and learn directly from our graduates and current students about their experiences with the program, what they’re doing now, and how the program has supported them with their career goals.

Speakers will include Victoria Ward, Employment Skills Instructor for the Advance Track for AHRC NYC Advance and Earn; and Michelle Thomas, Employment Skills Instructor for Workforce Development for AHRC NYC Advance and Earn. Advance and Earn is funded by the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD).

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 2 at 11 a.m. Click the link below to register:

Sponsored by the NYC Department of Youth & Community Development and AHRC NYC.