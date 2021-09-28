Webinar | The ins and outs of living in Northern New Jersey

The northern New Jersey towns dotted along the Midtown Direct train line are vibrant, family-friendly communities. With plenty of parks, nationally-ranked schools, recreation options, and a plethora of fun activities, these communities have seen an influx of interested homebuyers from New York City.

A rich history and cultural diversity make New Jersey a wonderful place to live, and the convenience of the Midtown Direct train service to New York Penn Station has transformed northern New Jersey towns into commuter havens.

If you live in New York City and are thinking of making a move, Victoria Carter, Broker/Sales Associate, and several members of her team will discuss the ins and outs of living in the suburbs of northern New Jersey. Other speakers include Donna Arace, Cynthia Messina, Shaleen Mahtani, and Diane Malloy.

The webinar will take place on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. Click the link below to register.