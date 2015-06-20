Flood watch lifted for NYC, sunny Monday ahead

The start of summer with be a little less soggy than expected.

The flood watch that went into effect for New York City Saturday evening was lifted around 7 a.m. this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

While there is still a possibility of showers today, it is down from a 90 percent chance to a 40 percent chance, with partial sunshine and a high near 85 now anticipated for the first official day of summer.

Tonight is predicted to remain mostly cloudy with a low of 71 and a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms mainly taking place before 8 p.m., NWS said.

If you thought this was a somewhat gloomy start for the summer, just hold on until Monday, as sunny blue skies and a high of 87 are waiting for the city after the weekend.