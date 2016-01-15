Weekend weather forecast: Above-average temperatures lead into a chilly MLK Day

By MLK Day, it’s looking to be quite cold.

If you’re craving some outdoor time this weekend, your best bet is looking like Saturday from late morning on.

While rain is expected to hit after 10 p.m. on Friday, it should end by 10 or 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. After a cloudy morning, the temperature is expected to rise to 48 degrees.

That’s a full 10 degrees higher than the long-term average for Jan. 16, which is 38 degrees, said Tim Morrin, observation program leader for the National Weather Service. Temperatures for Central Park have been tracked since 1869.

Saturday night, you’ll want to think about bundling up, as the expected low is 32 degrees.

Sunday should see sunny skies, Morrin said, with a temperature of 38 degrees, which is “spot-on average for the day.” Around midnight Sunday and into the morning, you may see snow flurries, but without accumulation, Morrin added.

The high on MLK Day is looking to be a chilly 29, “significantly below average,” Morrin said.