ALBANY — State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has subpoenaed the company founded by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is accused by several actresses of sexual harassment, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Schneiderman on Monday sought correspondence and records from The Weinstein Co. in search of any evidence of sexual harassment or discrimination based on gender or age in the hiring, promotion or firing of individuals, according to the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The subpoena also seeks records on how the company handled any sexual harassment complaints.

The subpoena came from the Civil Rights Bureau which enforces civil rights under state and New York City laws.

Weinstein has denied having nonconsensual sex with any woman.

“No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know.”

Weinstein’s attorney had no immediate comment.

The subpoena was first reported by The New York Times, which first revealed the sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.