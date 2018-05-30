LATEST PAPER
69° Good Evening
69° Good Evening
News

Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape charges, Manhattan DA says

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said he intends to plead not guilty.

Harvey Weinstein was indicted on rape charges by

Harvey Weinstein was indicted on rape charges by a grand jury on Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Koerner

By Reuters
Print

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on charges of rape and a criminal sexual act, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement on Wednesday.

Weinstein's indictment by a grand jury follows his arrest and court appearance last Friday on charges related to two among the scores of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied.

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said at the time the disgraced producer intends to plead not guilty.

Weinstein, accuser had 'consensual relationship': Lawyer

The comment from Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, followed a 90-minute closed hearing before the judge supervising the grand jury considering charges against the movie mogul.

Earlier on Wednesday, Weinstein declined to testify before the grand jury after a judge denied a request by Brafman to postpone the appearance. Brafman had argued Weinstein was denied access to information about the case and lacked preparation time.

The grand jury indictment follows a months-long investigation with the New York Police Department. Police have not identified the two women, but said the crimes took place in 2004 and 2013.

Vance's statement said Weinstein was charged by the grand jury with rape in the first and third degrees and a criminal sexual act in the first degree. If convicted on the most serious charges, Weinstein could face between five and 25 years in prison.

Weinstein, the 66-year-old co-founder of the Miramax film studio and the Weinstein Co, has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women, with some of the allegations dating back decades.

He has denied ever having nonconsensual sex.

The accusations, first reported last year by the New York Times and the New Yorker, gave rise to the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of sexual misconduct.

By Reuters

News photos & videos

This Memorial Day weekend, you can get away 9 Memorial Day weekend trips for the car-free New Yorker
Fergie turned a rainy New York afternoon into Fergie's 'Glamorous' subway ride
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks