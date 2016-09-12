West Nile virus diagnosed for Brooklyn man; first human case in NYC this year, city says

The unidentified man was only described as being over 40.

The city’s health department announced Monday that a Brooklyn man was infected with the West Nile virus.

The unidentified man, who was only described as being over 40, is the first patient this year to contract the virus and had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said New Yorkers need to take precaution with mosquitoes even as fall approaches.

“New Yorkers age 60 and older or people with weakened immune systems should be especially careful as they are more likely to become seriously ill, and in rare cases die, if infected,” she said in a statement.

Representatives from the agency said the patient was diagnosed within “the last four weeks,” and he is recovering from the illness. If detected early, West Nile can be fully treated.

The city has been increasing its mosquito spraying over the summer to combat the West Nile and Zika viruses.

Since 1999, 318 New Yorkers have contracted West Nile, according to the health department.