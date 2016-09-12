West Point football player from Queens, Brandon T. Jackson, killed in car crash, military academy says

The accident was under investigation, according to a statement from the academy.

A Queens-born West Point cadet and football player was killed in a car crash on Sunday, according to the military academy.

Brandon T. Jackson, 20, was killed in a single-car accident in Croton, about a half-hour south of West Point, at 1:50 a.m., according to reports.

The accident was under investigation, according to a statement from the academy.

“The Corps of Cadets is very saddened by the loss of their teammate, Cadet Brandon Jackson, who was a proud and committed member of Echo Company, 2nd Regiment,” Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Diana Holland said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Brandon’s family and friends during this most difficult time.”

Jackson, who was born in Flushing and slated to graduate in 2019, was the starting defensive back on the Army West Point football team and contributed two solo tackles and an assist in Saturday’s winning game against Rice.

Jackson grew up watching football and dreamed of playing for the Army, according to the school. His mother was an Iraq War veteran and served in the Army Reserves.

“Words cannot describe the grief that our team is feeling over the loss of our brother and friend, Brandon” Head Coach Jeff Monken said in a statement. “He was a beloved teammate and our hearts are with his family at this time of tragedy.”

At West Point, he was majoring in management and enjoyed bike riding, as well as playing basketball and chess, according to the school.

Jackson attended Holy Cross High School in Flushing.