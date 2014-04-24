What led to Bronx boy’s death still unclear

The cause and manner of death for Sidy Fofana, the 9-year-old boy found dead on scaffolding surrounding a Bronx highrise is still undetermined, pending further investigation, the medical examiner said Thursday.

Cops responded to 20 Richman Plaza in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday night and discovered Fofana. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, who lived in the building, had been given permission by his mother to visit an uncle, who also lived in the high rise complex, to get money to buy Chinese food, said a police spokeswoman. However, she continued,”it hasn’t yet been determined where he fell from” or what the circumstances were that led to his death.

The investigation is continuing..